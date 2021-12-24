Dawn Logo

3 injured in explosion in sewerage line at Karachi's Mehmoodabad

Imtiaz AliPublished December 24, 2021 - Updated December 24, 2021 01:39pm
The site of a blast in a sewerage line at Mehmoodabad's Parsi Gate. — Photo by Qazi Hassan
Three people were injured on Friday in a blast in a sewerage line in Mehmoodabad, according to police.

A statement from Mehmoodabad Station House Officer Aijaz Pathan said the blast occurred in a sewerage line at Parsi Gate due to the accumulation of gas. A motorcycle mechanic shop that was situated on the sewerage line also collapsed, according to the statement.

It added that three people sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment. A bomb disposal team was also summoned to the spot and an investigation was underway.

A statement from the Edhi Foundation identified the three injured as Bilal, 17, Dilawar, 20, and John, 11. The three were taken to the hospital in an ambulance of the rescue service.

This is the second blast to be reported in the city this month.

On December 18, an explosion occurred in a nullah (drain) located underneath a private bank near Paracha Chowk in Shershah, claiming the lives of 17 persons. The bank had earlier been served a notice to vacate the premises so the nullah could be cleaned up.

Site-B police registered afirst information report of the incident against the "persons responsible for the construction of the building and its owner" under various charges including manslaughter, said an area police officer.

Earlier on October 29, four people were killed and nine others injured in an explosion in a North Nazimabad petrol pump. Police later said that a short circuit inside a closed electric room of a fuel station with no vents coupled with the accumulation of gases had appeared to be the cause of the big explosion

