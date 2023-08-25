DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2023

Japan’s ‘Moon Sniper’ mission looks to match Indian success

AFP Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 11:39am
This handout photo taken on June 1 and released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) at the satellite fairing assembly building at the Tanegashima Space Center, Kagoshima prefecture.— AFP
This handout photo taken on June 1 and released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) at the satellite fairing assembly building at the Tanegashima Space Center, Kagoshima prefecture.— AFP

Hot on the heels of India’s historic lunar landing, Japan’s space programme is hoping to rebound from a string of setbacks next week with the launch of its own mission: “Moon Sniper”.

The rocket will carry a lander expected to reach the Moon’s surface in four to six months as well as an X-ray imaging satellite designed to investigate the evolution of the universe.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday after bad weather pushed it back by a day, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Friday.

Japan’s space programme is one of the world’s largest, but its first attempt to put a lander on the Moon failed in November 2022, and a new type of rocket exploded during a test last month.

JAXA’s hopes are now centred on the “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon”.

As its acronym suggests, SLIM is small and light, standing 2.4 metres high, 2.7 metres wide and 1.7 metres long, and weighing around 700 kilogrammes.

Dubbed the “Moon Sniper” for its precision, JAXA is aiming to land it within 100 metres of a specific target on the Moon, far less than the usual range of several kilometres.

Using a palm-sized mini rover that can change shape, the probe — developed with a toy company — aims to investigate how the Moon was formed by examining exposed pieces of the lunar mantle.

“Lunar landing remains a very difficult technology,” Shinichiro Sakai from the SLIM project team told reporters on Thursday while paying homage to India’s success.

“To follow suit, we will do our best in our own operations,” Sakai said.

India’s success

On Wednesday, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole, a historic triumph for the world’s most populous nation and its low-cost space programme.

Previously, only the United States, Russia and China had managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, and none on the south pole.

India’s success came days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region and four years after the previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.

Japan has also tried before, attempting last year to land a lunar probe named Omotenashi, carried on NASA’s Artemis 1, but the mission went wrong and communications were lost.

And in April, Japanese start-up ispace failed in an ambitious attempt to become the first private company to land on the Moon, losing communication after what the firm called a “hard landing”.

Japan has also had problems with launch rockets, with failures after liftoff of the next-generation H3 model in March and the normally reliable solid-fuel Epsilon the previous October.

Last month, the test of an Epsilon S rocket, an improved version of the Epsilon, ended in an explosion 50 seconds after ignition.

Plasma wind

The workhorse H2-A rocket launching from Tanegashima in southern Japan on Monday will also carry the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) developed by JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency.

The satellite’s high-resolution X-ray spectroscopic observations of the hot gas plasma wind that blows through the universe will help study the flows of mass and energy as well as the composition and evolution of celestial objects.

“There is a theory that dark matter is preventing galaxies from expanding,” explained XRISM project manager Hironori Maejima.

“The question of why dark matter does not converge, and what are the forces that spread it, is expected to be clarified by measuring plasma with XRISM. “

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shell-shocked
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

Shell-shocked

There is resentment over the difference between the average cost of one unit and how much consumers pay after added charges and taxes.
India’s space quest
Updated 25 Aug, 2023

India’s space quest

Pakistan’s space agency has been helmed by retired military men, not experts in the field.
Demolished lives
25 Aug, 2023

Demolished lives

KARACHI has witnessed mass economic discrimination far too often, making the PPP’s ‘roti, kapra, makaan’ ...
Battagram rescue
Updated 24 Aug, 2023

Battagram rescue

Critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, is needed to connect settlements in remote places.
Weakening rupee
24 Aug, 2023

Weakening rupee

THE rupee is yet again facing renewed pressure due to multiple factors. These include a resurging current account...
Privatising PIA
24 Aug, 2023

Privatising PIA

REPORTS that the lossmaking national flag carrier PIA has grounded 11 aircraft, or a third of its fleet, over the...