Sutlej in medium flood at Sulemanki as water level decreases

Following a decrease in the water level, Sutlej River was in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks in Punjab’s Okara district on Thursday night, according to an 8pm update by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD).

The normal flood level at Sulemanki Head in eastern Punjab is 50,000 cusecs.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan and Vehari could be affected by the flood in Sutlej.

It added that the flow of water in the river could rise in the coming five to six days due to the possible release of water by India.

The NDMA urged the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure the evacuation of people from low-lying areas that could be affected by the flood in Sutlej.

Earlier in the day, the PDMA said a high-level flood with approximately 136,000 cusecs of water was passing through Sulemanki Headworks in the river.

It highlighted that monsoon rains were likely to continue till August 27 and they were expected in the upper regions of all major rivers.

The PDMA further said River Sutlej continued to flood and there was a possibility that the level would rise due to the possibility of more rains.

“There is a moderate flood at Ganda Singh,” he said. “A flood of approximately 115,000 cusecs of water is passing through there.”

PDMA added that there was a moderate flood at Islam Headworks too. “The inflow of water here is 94,223 and outflow is 93,123.”

The FFD’s 8pm update showed the situation at both points remained largely unchanged, but a slight increase in the water level at Ganda Singh Wala.

The PDMA statement also carried remarks issued by the authority’s director general, Imran Qureshi. Qureshi said the administration was on “high alert” in view of the flood situation and was taking steps to inform the public about any emergency situation arising.

“Apart from social media, TV, and newspapers, awareness campaigns are also being conducted through announcements in mosques,” he said.

Qureshi was of the view that the district administration should ensure a ban on bathing in rivers.

Earlier today, the PDMA and Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment had warned that the water level in the Sutlej River may rise further over the next 24 hours after rains in the upper catchment areas.

Meanwhile, official data had showed rescue teams have evacuated 81,136 people and transported 148,284 to safe locations from July 9 to Aug 23 in the 22 flood-hit districts of the province.

Besides, 16 people had lost their lives and 36 were injured due to high flood in riverine areas, Rescue 1122 had said.