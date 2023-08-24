High-level flood of 136,000 cusecs water passing through Sutlej river at Sulemanki

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday said a high-level flood with approximately 136,000 cusecs of water was passing through Sulemanki Headworks on the River Sutlej in Punjab’s Okara district.

The normal flood level at Sulemanki Head in eastern Punjab is 50,000 cusecs.

On August 15, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued a warning of medium to high flood in the river Ravi following the release of 171,797 cusecs water from India on August 14.

The NDMA had alerted all the departments concerned to ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of lives and damage to private and public property.

In a statement today, the PDMA highlighted that monsoon rains were likely to continue till August 27 and they were expected in the upper regions of all major rivers.

The PDMA further said River Sutlej continued to flood and there was a possibility that the level would rise due to the possibility of more rains.

“There is a moderate flood at Ganda Singh,” he said. “A flood of approximately 115,000 cusecs of water is passing through there.”

PDMA added that there was a moderate flood at Islam Headworks too. “The inflow of water here is 94,223 and outflow is 93,123.”

An increase in the water level had also been recorded at Rasool Barrage in the Jhelum River, the statement said.

“There is a low-level flood at Tarbela in the Indus River. Mangala and Tarbela dams are 100 per cent full. The flow of water in other rivers of Punjab is normal,” it added,

The statement also carried remarks issued by the PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi. Qureshi said the administration was on “high alert” in view of the flood situation and was taking steps to inform the public about any emergency situation arising.

“Apart from social media, TV, and newspapers, awareness campaigns are also being conducted through announcements in mosques,” he said.

Qureshi was of the view that the district administration should ensure a ban on bathing in rivers.

Earlier today, the PDMA and Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment had warned that the water level in the Sutlej River may rise further over the next 24 hours after rains in the upper catchment areas.

Meanwhile, official data had showed rescue teams have evacuated 81,136 people and transported 148,284 to safe locations from July 9 to Aug 23 in the 22 flood-hit districts of the province.

Besides, 16 people had lost their lives and 36 were injured due to high flood in riverine areas, Rescue 1122 had said.