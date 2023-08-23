JIT to conduct forensic of audios purportedly of Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the capital police probing the Toshakhana case registered against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife decided to get forensic tests done of two audios allegedly of the former first lady after she denied that it was not her voice, sources said on Tuesday.

They said last week, Bushra Bibi appeared before the JIT after she was summoned in the Toshakhana case registered with Kohsar police station. During interrogation the investigators played two audios, both of which had gone viral on social media. In one of the audios she is allegedly heard scolding someone for taking photographs of items coming to Banigala House from Toshakhana and another in which she was talking to former special assistant to the prime minister Zulfi Bukhari about the watch in the Toshakhana, the sources said, adding that she was asked to identify the man whom she was scolding for taking photographs.

However, she denied that it was her voice, claiming that it had been fabricated and that she had never said such a thing to anyone, the sources said, adding that after her denial the JIT decided to get forensic tests conducted of both audios to identify the voices.

Replying to a question about her relation with Farah Gogi, Bushra Bibi said she had been acquainted to her for the last 18 to 20 years. She further told the JIT that security staff was deployed at Banigala and Prime Minister’s House and that they had the record of visitors and items brought there, which could be checked.

Former first lady quizzed about gifts received during foreign trips

During the interrogation conducted at the police office at G-11 last week, the JIT asked dozens of questions and cross questioned her, but she continued to deny, claiming that all allegations were baseless.

The questions that were put to her included how many foreign trips she had undertaken with the former prime minister, especially to Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries, how many and what types of gifts she and her family had received from there and did they deposit the gifts in the Toshakhana or retained them?

She was further quizzed about the amount paid for the gifts she got from the Toshakhana and how did she or Imran Khan pay for the watch bought at a cheap price from Toshakhana.

