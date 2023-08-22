Army’s rapid response force called after cable car carrying 8 passengers snaps mid-air in KP’s Battagram

Pakistan Army’s quick response force has been called to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram where six schoolchildren are among eight people stuck in a cable car after two of its wires snapped early morning on Tuesday.

The decision was taken after a military helicopter surveyed the area.

The incident occurred early morning at 8am when the six students and two locals were on the way to school, according to Allai tehsil Chairman Mufti Gulamullah.

However, a local teacher speaking to Geo News, Zafar Iqbal, estimated that the children were stuck since 7am.

Two wires of the cable car snapped, leaving the passengers stuck at a height of approximately 3,000 feet, Gulamullah said, adding that the cable was privately run by locals for transportation across the river as there were no roads or bridges in the area.

Allai Assistant Commissioner Jawad Hussain told Dawn.com that the local administration along with Rescue 1122 teams were present at the spot, but due to the height and the hilly area, it was not possible for rescue officials to carry out a relief operation.

A little before noon, nearly four hours after the children got stuck, television footage showed a Pakistan Army helicopter arriving at the site while local school teacher Zafar Iqbal confirmed the same to Geo News.

Meanwhile, Interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has directed authorities to rescue all the people stuck in the cable car.

He has directed the national and provincial disaster management authorities to utilise all the available resources and issued directives to ensure safety measures for cable cars in the hilly areas.

Lack of roads

Iqbal said the children were stuck in the cable car for the past four to five hours. He explained that at least 150 students took the hazardous journey to school by cable car every day due to the lack of road facilities in the area.

“The stranded children have a mobile phone and we have found out that one of the students has fainted out of fear,” Iqbal added.

Separately, DPO Sonia Shamroz highlighted the need for maintaining cable cars and chairlifts in the area because of their frequent use.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.