30 e-buses to arrive in two months for new routes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Out of the total 160 electric buses meant for over a dozen new routes in Islamabad, the fleet of 30 buses will likely reach the capital within two months, an official claimed, as he blamed the delay in the consignment on the non-opening of LCs [letter of credit].

The official said the buses had been manufactured and only the AI work was pending, which could take some weeks to complete since most of the equipment to be installed in these buses would come from Turkey. After it is done, these buses would depart China for Pakistan.

The official said 130 remaining buses would be delivered by the end of this year after the contractor would transfer the money to the manufacturer based in China. Earlier, the payment had been delayed because the central bank had closed LCs on account of low foreign exchange reserves. Now that the LCs have been opened, the money would be transferred soon.

These buses would ply on 13 new routes by National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) – the contractor of the CDA. As per the agreement, the CDA will pay NRTC about Rs306 to 331 for every kilometre. These 13 routes include Police Foundation/Orange Line Station to Red Line Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station in I-8; Allama Iqbal Station to Red Line Potohar Station; Pims to Secretariat; D-12 to G-10; F-11 to Red Line F-8 Station; G-11 to Pims; Aabpara to Tramri Chowk; Nilor to Khanna Pul; Pirwadhai Chowk to Faizabad; B-17 to 26 Number Chungi; and I-16 to 26 Number.

Green, Blue lines staffers denied minimum wage

Meanwhile, staffers of Green Line and Blue Line metro bus projects are being denied minimum wage which was raised to Rs32,000 from Rs22,000 in this year’s budget, said sources. The cleaners have been demanding payment in accordance with the minimum wage set by the government.

When contacted, a senior officer of CDA said that the civic agency had taken up the issue with the contractor and employees would get increased salaries from this month.

When asked about delays, he said, “I will check out the details; perhaps the wing concerned waited for the publication of a notification by the government. Let me make it clear, we will pay arrears to all such employees.” The CDA official said the salaries status of all other employees engaged by the contractor in Peshawar Mor-Airport Metro service, Blue and Green lines would be checked as well.

“We will ensure salaries in accordance with the agreement signed between us [CDA] and the contractor; in case of violation…we will not allow the contractor to exploit workers,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2023