Pakistanis abroad express frustration, heartbreak over Jaranwala

PROTESTERS carry banners and flags during a demo outside the Pakistan High Commission in London against Jaranwala attacks, on Monday.—Dawn

• Protesters demand protection for families in Pakistan

• US vigil seeks end to religious intolerance

• Freedom of religion an ‘inalienable human right’: UN chief

LONDON: Hopelessness, fear and frustration — these were the main sentiments expressed by members of a large demonstration of Pakistani Christians outside the Pakistan High Commission on Monday.

More than 100 Pakistani Chris­tians living across England travelled to London to demand better protection for Christians back home and condemn the violence that took place in Jaranwala last week.

Several carried Pakistan flags. There were banners demanding the abolition of blasphemy laws and also placards saying “Christian Lives Matter”.

A delegation also met Pakistan’s high commissioner to share their concerns and demand action.

Rehana Noreen, a nurse trained at Aga Khan University Hospital in Pakistan, said she moved to the UK in 2006 and has since worked for the National Health Service. “I appeal to the UK government to allow British citizens to sponsor relatives so they can immigrate here. I am concerned for my family members back home.”

She said she felt like “I was about to have a heart attack” when she heard the news about the Jaranwala violence. “My mother, brother, sisters and their family are all back home living around Punjab. I fear for them. We want a Pakistan where Christians can pray without fear.”

Javed Billa, who emigrated to the UK 25 years ago, also said he felt “heartbroken”.

Asif Mall from the All Pakistan Christian Organisation said there was mounting frustration that no culprits were apprehended when it came to crimes against Christians. “This is why there is such a large crowd here. I have not seen such a large gathering of Christians at a protest since the violence in Shanti Nagar, Khanewal, in 1997.”

He said he felt “hopeless” as politicians and lawmakers had “failed Christians over the years”.

White House vigil

In Washington, Pakistani Chris­tians and their sympathisers held a vigil outside the White House on Sunday evening and prayed for the safety of those facing attacks over blasphemy allegations in Pakistan.

“This is not acceptable, no one should be attacked for their beliefs,” said Peter John, a Pakistani Chris­tian leader who organised the vigil, while commenting on the Jaranwala incident.

Later, at a news conference in Nor­thern Virginia, several Chris­tian org­anisations demanded increa­sed protection for blasphemy victims in Jar­anwala and elsewhere in Pakistan.

“We will raise this issue in the US Congress, the United Nations and with the US administration,” Victor Gill, who chairs the US-based Christian Voice of Pakistan (CVOP) group, said at the briefing.

A representative of the Pakistan Embassy informed the briefing that “the culprits have been identified and will be punished in accordance with the law”.

Pastor Azhar Alam of the Trinity Church, Haddington Valley, Penn­sylvania, urged Pakistani Muslims not to react to allegations. “Don’t just blame and punish. Probe and prove first,” he said. “Do not victimise the weak and the innocent.”

‘Faith should not attract violence’

Meanwhile, the United Nations secretary general, Antonio Guterres, has urged all governments to prevent and address acts of violence based on religion and belief, stressing that freedom of religion and belief is an inalienable human right.

In a message for the ‘International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief’, observed on Aug 22 (today), Mr Guterres said: “Faith and belief should never attract violence. Yet, around the world, people and communities, particularly minorities, face intolerance, discrimination and threats — to their places of worship, their livelihoods and even their lives. Hatred stirred on and offline is often the cause.

He added, “Together, let’s honour the victims of violence by striving to build a more inclusive, respectful, and peaceful world — one where diversity is celebrated.”

Anwar Iqbal in Washington and Amin Ahmed in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2023