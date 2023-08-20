Rescue operations, evacuations under way in parts of Punjab as Sutlej continues to see high flood

Rescue and evacuation efforts continued in parts of Punjab on Sunday with high to very high level floods in Sutlej River at two points.

Sutlej surged to “extremely high levels” at Ganda Singh Wala Barrage on Saturday, resulting in the evacuation of hundreds of families from 72 villages in Kasur and Chunian, while three people drowned in floodwater in Kasur while trying to find higher ground.

The flood level in the river at Ganda Singh Wala reduced to very high today, according to 5pm update by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD). The division also reported a high-level flood at Sulemanki Headworks, in line with the FFD’s yesterday forecast.

Earlier today, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab said the water level in Sutlej at Sulemanki was constantly rising and 56 locations in the Okara district were expected to be affected by the flood.

The statement quoted PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi as saying that 36 boats had been provided to relevant authorities for evacuations from the area, from where 1,420 people had been moved to safe locations in the past 24 hours.

The PDMA was also “fully cooperating” with relevant authorities in moving cattle to safe places, the statement said, adding that 30,448 acres of land was likely to be affected by the flood in the area.

It said 11 medical camps were set up there and residents were being provided health services by mobile health teams.

Moreover, the statement added, Punjab police personnel were deployed in the area to ensure security.

It asked all the departments to remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Rescue 1122 authorities in Multan said its teams remained engaged in rescue services in Okara, Pakpattan and Vehari.

The teams in these three districts were conducting rescue activities under the supervision of relevant district emergency officers, the statement said, adding that three boats and 21 rescuers were participating in the operations.

“The rescue operation is under way and teams dispatched from Multan had moved several people, including women and children, to safe locations,” the statement said, adding that animals were also being shifted from the affected areas.

Separately, a statement issued by the office of Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said he had directed local administration officials to stay in the field.

He warned them of action in case of “negligence” and said that all relevant departments should stay alert to ensure the protection of people’s lives and properties.

The official directed the provision of food, shelter, water, medicines and other necessary items to affected citizens should be ensured.

The statement said citizens could contact the PDMA on their 1129 helpline in case of an emergency situation.