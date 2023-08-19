2 terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP’s Khyber: ISPR

Security forces have killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Bara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said security forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the area on the night between August 18 and 19.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as [in the] killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the press release reads.

Security forces had killed two terrorists earlier this week in a similar operation, which was conducted in the Ramzak area of North Waziristan on the night of August 14 and 15.

On August 13, a soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in the Charmang valley of Bajaur district.