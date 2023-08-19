Muslim man lynched in India’s Rajasthan over suspicion of chopping wood in forest: reports

A Muslim man was lynched in the Alwar district of India’s Rajasthan over suspicions of illegally chopping wood in a forest in the Rampur area, Indian media reported.

According to The Hindu, the victim, identified as 27-year-old Wasim, and his friends were in a pick-up jeep when a mob attacked them near the Narol village on Thursday (Aug 17).

“The crowd was carrying sharp-edged weapons, sticks and iron rods. Wasim, who was seriously injured in the attack, was taken to the B.D.M. Government Hospital in Kotputli, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the report said.

“Those who allegedly attacked the three persons included forest officials,” it stated.

The Hindu said a first information report was registered at the Harosa police station and on Friday the police detained 10 men, including four forest officials, for investigation.

It said the FIR was filed by Wasim’s father Tayyab Khan.

“In the complaint filed with the police, Wasim’s father Tayyab Khan said his son had purchased the wood from a local dealer during the day and had taken the pick-up jeep to Rampur to load it in the night.

“The villagers blocked the road with the help of a JCB excavator and forced the youths to get down from their vehicle. Another jeep of the Forest Department, which was following them, also reached there,” The Hindu quoted the FIR as saying.

The report said the police seized the vehicle of forest officials while the FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

It also quoted Neemrana Additional Superintendent of Police Jagram Meena as saying that the investigation was in progress and the accused would be arrested shortly.

Separately, news website India.com reported that the detained men also included six villagers.