Police hunt UK-returned man suspected of 10-year-old daughter’s murder

JHELUM/LONDON: UK authorities are in touch with security agencies in Pakistan as part of efforts to trace a man suspected of murdering his own daughter, Dawn has learnt.

Malik Irfan Sharif is the father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead in the family’s home in Surrey on August 10.

According to UK authorities, three persons “known to the girl” purchased one-way tickets to Pakistan a day before her body was discovered. The trio then travelled to Pakistan along with a number of minors.

Sources told Dawn on Friday that Sharif reached Pakistan alongside his second wife, Beenish, and four children. Jhelum police have been tasked with tracking down Irfan, whose family still lives in the Karri area of the district.

Malik Imran, one of Irfan’s brothers, confirmed that he had indeed returned to Pakistan recently along with his family, but is now in hiding.

UK publication MailOnline quoted a Jhelum police official as saying that the force has been asked by “senior officers” to arrest Irfan.

Separately, in an update shared with members of the public on Friday, a senior member of the Surrey police force said authorities were looking for Sara’s father, stepmother and uncle.

Detective Superinten­dent Mark Chapman said in a briefing police have identified three people they want to speak to as part of the probe.

According to the official, these people included Irfan, his partner Beenish and Irfan’s brother Faisal.

He also said the post-mortem examination showed Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries which are now likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” adding this information “significantly chan­ged the nature of investigation”.

Chapman also appealed to the public to come forward with any information “no matter how insignificant it may seem”.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023