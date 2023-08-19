DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2023

US salutes ‘new era’ of united Tokyo, Seoul in face of China

AFP Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 06:05am
(L-R) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio hold a joint news conference following three-way talks at Camp David on August 18, 2023 in Camp David, Maryland. — AFP
(L-R) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio hold a joint news conference following three-way talks at Camp David on August 18, 2023 in Camp David, Maryland. — AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Camp David in Maryland to attend a summit with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, on Friday.—AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Camp David in Maryland to attend a summit with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, on Friday.—AFP

CAMP DAVID: US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea said they saw a “new chapter” with greater three-way security cooperation as they met for a first-of-a-kind summit.

Going tieless in the Camp David presidential retreat, Biden praised the “political courage” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in turning the page on historical animosity.

“Our countries are stronger — and the world will be safer — as we stand together. I know that’s a belief that we all three share,” he told them as he opened the talks.

Biden said the three would pursue “this new era of cooperation and renew our resolve to serve as a force of good across the Indo-Pacific and, quite frankly, around the world.”

Joint statement

In a joint statement, the three leaders said they opposed the “dangerous and aggressive behaviour” by China as it exerts itself in maritime disputes in the East and South China Sea. “We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific,” it said.

The two treaty-bound US allies largely see eye to eye on the world — and together are the base for some 84,500 US troops — but such a summit would have been unthinkable until recently due to the legacy of Japan’s harsh 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

Biden, Yoon and Fumio Kishida will agree to a multiyear plan of regular exercises in all domains, going beyond one-off drills in response to North Korea, and will announce a “commitment to consult” during crises, said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.

The summit aims to institutionalise three-way cooperation to make it difficult for any reversal by a future leader — a South Korean president who again seizes on hostility with Japan or, potentially, a return of Donald Trump, who has disparaged US troop commitments overseas as wasteful.

Yoon’s embrace of Japan has drawn relatively muted protests at home.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed polls
Updated 19 Aug, 2023

Delayed polls

If delays are inevitable, they must be kept to a minimum, and the ECP should clear the air by announcing a definitive date for general elections.
Flood alert
19 Aug, 2023

Flood alert

IT is not surprising if people living along the Sutlej river, for which a fresh flood alert has been issued by...
Lost children
19 Aug, 2023

Lost children

PAKISTAN is a child rights nightmare. In three weeks, Fatima is the second victim of a twisted elite, bent on...
Afghan dilemma
Updated 18 Aug, 2023

Afghan dilemma

If Kabul’s rulers were to improve the human rights situation and assure the comity of nations that their soil will not be used to host terrorists, global recognition could be forthcoming.
Frenzy of hate
18 Aug, 2023

Frenzy of hate

THE paroxysm of violence in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala area on Wednesday chillingly demonstrated to the Christian...
Frank assessment
18 Aug, 2023

Frank assessment

PEOPLE of conscience the world over have long criticised the atrocious crimes the Israeli state all too frequently...