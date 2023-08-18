DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2023

MQM leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel passes away in Karachi at age 59

Imtiaz Ali Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 12:03am
Kanwar Naveed Jameel was a former mayor of Hyderabad. — Picture via Twitter
Kanwar Naveed Jameel was a former mayor of Hyderabad. — Picture via Twitter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and former Sindh Assembly member Kanwar Naveed Jameel passed away in Karachi after a prolonged illness on Thursday. He was 59, his family said.

Jameel’s daughter confirmed to Dawn.com that her father passed away today.

The funeral prayer will take place tomorrow after Friday prayers at Mustafa Masjid in DHA phase-I, she added.

In a statement, MQM said Jameel was born in Hyderabad. “He held the position of a member of the National Assembly twice and similarly served as a member of the Sindh Assembly on two occasions,” the party said.

“In the year 2005, he was chosen as the Mayor of Hyderabad.

“He is survived by a widow and two sons,” according to the party.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that Jameel was an “experienced politician who consistently advocated for the underprivileged” within the provincial legislature.

Governor Tessori highlighted that the late politician dedicated his time in power to serving the people of Hyderabad during his tenure as the city’s mayor.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that Jameel was an individual characterised by his integrity and exemplary conduct.

“As the district organiser of Hyderabad, the contributions of Kanwar Naveed Jamil will be remembered forever.”

Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed sorrow over the demise of the MQM leader and prayed for the departed soul.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Faisalabad rampage
Updated 17 Aug, 2023

Faisalabad rampage

In Pakistan, the blasphemy laws have been misused with impunity by vested interests.
Oil price hike again
17 Aug, 2023

Oil price hike again

THE caretaker government has sharply raised fuel prices for the second half of August to a record high, putting...
Rewriting cricket history
17 Aug, 2023

Rewriting cricket history

THE Pakistan Cricket Board should have learnt from the International Cricket Council’s mistake. There were no...
On a tightrope
Updated 16 Aug, 2023

On a tightrope

With the legal noose tightening around the ECP’s neck, it must also contend with the complications of the task before it.
Troll armies
16 Aug, 2023

Troll armies

THE country’s political culture has never plumbed the levels of crassness that have been on display since the last...
Power sector debt
16 Aug, 2023

Power sector debt

PAKISTAN’S moribund power sector has become the Achilles heel of its faltering economy. The losses suffered by a...