Violent clashes continue in Balochistan’s Wadh for second day

August 17, 2023

QUETTA: Armed groups of the Mengal tribe continued to exchange fire on a second consecutive day after breaking a week-long ceasefire brokered earlier between the warring factions.

“Heavy exchange of fire continued for more than two hours. Blasts were also heard in different areas of the small Wadh town,” officials said, adding that Khuzdar-Karachi national highway remained closed for traffic for several hours.

“We have closed the highway for the safety of the passengers and other people who were travelling in passenger coaches and private vehicles,” a senior official of the Wadh administration told Dawn on phone.

The firing started in the afternoon and continued till late evening. Mortar shells and fire of heavy weapons were heard in Wadh town which created fear and harassment among the residents living on both sides of the Khuzdar-Karachi highway.

The Khuzdar and Wadh administration made efforts to cease fire between the rival groups. However, armed men from both sides kept sitting in the trenches, with heavy weapons during the ceasefire period.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2023

