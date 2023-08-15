DAWN.COM Logo

3 midnight militant attacks repulsed in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 10:27am

PESHAWAR: The police and security forces repulsed three midnight militant attacks at as many locations in the jurisdiction of Mattani police station — an area bordering the Kohat district — some 50 kilometres south of the provincial capital.

Police officials said that militants attacked Hameed Khan police post with latest weaponry from a nearby forest. However, they said that the militants could not hit the police post since they were firing from a distance. They added that the personnel returned the fire, repulsing the attack. They said that there were no casualties reported.

In a similar attack on Fort Mackson, commonly known as Kishangar post, the militants fired from a distance, which too was repulsed.

The third attack was carried out at Azakhel Dam post. However, the attack was repulsed when the personnel fired back.

“The militants fired at the three posts from a distance and at locations where the military personnel are stationed,” SP Saddar division Malik Habib told Dawn. He said that eight persons were arrested during early morning search operation carried out in the area.

He said that a communiqué was sent to the Counter-Terrorism Department of the police for registration of cases against the militants.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2023

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

