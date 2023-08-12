DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 12, 2023

PML-Q ignored by PDM on caretaker set-up

Mansoor Malik Published August 12, 2023 Updated August 12, 2023 08:39am

LAHORE: The Pak­istan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), an ally of the outgoing PDM government, has not been consulted for the nomination of caretaker prime minister, says party’s chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Mr Sarwar also expressed his ignorance about the timing of holding of general elections in the country and added, “There is a complete unpredictable situation in the country. Even the former PDM government’s ministers do not know what will unfold in the days to come.”

He said that all successive governments had failed to give any relief to the masses. He asked how the business community could survive under the 22 per cent interest rate. He said that he was advocating that the PDM government should have focused more on the overseas community than looking for $3 billion from the IMF.

He said Pakistan was worst affected by climate change despite contributing less to global warming. He said global warming was increasing because of developed nation’s carbon emissions.

Mr Sarwar regretted that Pakistan was not able to increase its agricultural products despite being an agricultural country. He said the tree plantation would help control climate change.

The PML-Q chief organiser launched a tree-plantation campaign by Tehreek Minhajul-Quran’s Minhaj Youth League.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2023

Election 2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher saga
Updated 12 Aug, 2023

Cipher saga

Perhaps one of the biggest lessons to be drawn from the cipher drama is that to command respect globally, we must put our own affairs in order.
Struck down
Updated 12 Aug, 2023

Struck down

The ECP may face new difficulties as it defends its decision to disregard constitutional timelines for elections that have become due.
Subdued hockey hopes
12 Aug, 2023

Subdued hockey hopes

THE national hockey team is back to the drawing board, the rising optimism that Pakistan’s revival was underway...
A fresh start
Updated 11 Aug, 2023

A fresh start

It not only failed in its fiduciary duty under two separate governments, but it also actively undermined Parliament.
Pipeline confusion
11 Aug, 2023

Pipeline confusion

THE lack of a coherent official narrative on the status of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has caused some...
Transplant tourism
11 Aug, 2023

Transplant tourism

AFTER a period of relative quiet, ‘transplant tourism’ is again making a comeback. The term refers to the...