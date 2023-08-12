PML-Q ignored by PDM on caretaker set-up

LAHORE: The Pak­istan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), an ally of the outgoing PDM government, has not been consulted for the nomination of caretaker prime minister, says party’s chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Mr Sarwar also expressed his ignorance about the timing of holding of general elections in the country and added, “There is a complete unpredictable situation in the country. Even the former PDM government’s ministers do not know what will unfold in the days to come.”

He said that all successive governments had failed to give any relief to the masses. He asked how the business community could survive under the 22 per cent interest rate. He said that he was advocating that the PDM government should have focused more on the overseas community than looking for $3 billion from the IMF.

He said Pakistan was worst affected by climate change despite contributing less to global warming. He said global warming was increasing because of developed nation’s carbon emissions.

Mr Sarwar regretted that Pakistan was not able to increase its agricultural products despite being an agricultural country. He said the tree plantation would help control climate change.

The PML-Q chief organiser launched a tree-plantation campaign by Tehreek Minhajul-Quran’s Minhaj Youth League.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2023