Son of PkMAP leader shot dead in Balochistan’s Pishin

Saleem Shahid Published August 12, 2023 Updated August 12, 2023 09:02am

QUETTA: The son of a Pashtunkhwah Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Khushhal group leader was shot dead by two armed men in Pishin town over a petty dispute on Friday.

According to police, Abaseen, 19, the son of PkMAP Central Information Secretary Essa Roshan, was shot dead by Naqibur Rehman in Bilal Colony of Pishin after a dispute over the parking of some vehicles of an NGO.

“Abaseen suffered one bullet in the chest that caused his instant death,” police officials said.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the site and shifted the body of Abaseen to district hospital. The body was later handed over to family members.

“The tragic incident took place over a minor dispute over the parking of vehicles issue in front of an NGO office,” Tariq Javed Mengal, the Pishin deputy commissioner told Dawn.

Two alleged terrorists gunned down in Kech operation

He added that police have arrested Naqibur Rehman and Fazlur Rehman soon after the incident.

The deceased was working in the non-governmental organisation which had the office in Bilal Colony where the incident took place.

Terrorists killed

Two alleged terrorists have been killed and another injured in an operation launched by security forces in Kech district of Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in the Mazaaband Range area of Kech district of Balochistan, between Thursday and Friday.

It said that during the operation, two terrorists were killed, another was injured, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

“The killed terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and attacking law enforcement agencies,” the military’s media wing said, adding that security forces remain committed towards eliminating menace of terrorism and thwart nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2023

