2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kech district: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published August 11, 2023
A cache of weapons recovered during the operation. — Photo by ISPR
Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Mazaband Range area of Balochistan’s Kech district, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on August 10-11.

“During the operation, two terrorists were sent to hell and one terrorist got injured besides recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition,” the ISPR said.

The slain terrorists, it added, were involved in targeting innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain committed towards eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwart nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs,” the statement concluded.

Last month, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

This was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 10 personnel were martyred in a ‘fire raid’ in Balochistan’s Kech district in February 2022.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released by think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies in July said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

