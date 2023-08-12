Minorities want bar lifted on non-Muslims from becoming president, PM

ISLAMABAD: The Minorities Alliance of Pakistan on Friday demanded more seats in national and provincial assemblies for members of religious minorities besides an amendment to article 41 and 91 of the Constitution to remove the bar on non-Muslims from becoming president and prime minister of Pakistan.

Addressing a ‘Jinnah’s Pakistan public rally’ held to mark the National Minorities Day, Akmal Bhatti, the alliance chairman, said misuse of sensitive religious/blasphemy laws should stop in the country and there has to be provision of free and fair justice to the victims.

“Members of religious minorities have played a vital role in Pakistan movement, its development, defence and progress. Our people sacrificed their lives for the motherland; we are proud to be citizens of Pakistan, but now, unfortunately, the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah has been forgotten,” Mr Bhatti said.

He said those who played the religion card for their political motives ruined peace and harmony in society.

Speakers at rally criticise both PDM and PTI govts for ignoring demand to ban forced conversions

Other speakers said religious campaigns were being launched to victimise political or personal opponents and settle personal vendetta by misusing the blasphemy laws.

They regretted that state institutions, including police, had been providing cover to elements involved in forced conversions.

A resolution passed at the rally held at Jinnah Avenue slammed both the PDM and PTI governments for ignoring the demand of minorities to impose a ban on forced conversions.

The resolution said there should be legislation to ban forced conversion of minor girls. It also called the implementation of the five per cent quota allocated for minorities in formal and technical educational schools, colleges and universities.

Moreover, the speech of Quiad-i-Azam made on August 11, 1947, should be the integral part of the 1973 constitution.

Those who addressed the rally included Shamaoun Gill, Anosh Bhatti, Asif John, Sadaf Adnan, Ijaz Ghori, Fiaz Bhatti, Dalair Singh, Bishop Zahid Bahir, Sarfraz Gill and George Mehboob.

Taxila

Walk, seminar and cake cutting events were held in Hassanabdal and Attock to honour the services and sacrifices rendered by religious minorities for the country.

A walk arranged by the Sikh community and attended by members of the Sikh, Hindu and Christian communities was organised at Hassanabdal.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza along with Assistant Commissioner Sana Ramchand, which commenced from the municipal committee building and concluded at Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

Speaking on the ceremony, the DC said Pakistan reassures its minorities of their future rights by specifically allocating a portion of the national flag, the white colour, which traditionally represents purity and innocence and which the minorities have kept so over many decades.

He said the Constitution gives minorities all the privileges and facilities and their places of worship were being made safe.

The assistant commissioner said religious minorities in Pakistan have full rights as equal citizens. This country was built by followers of all religions united under the leadership of the Quaid.

She was of the view that the minority community had been playing an important role in the progress and development of the country. Meanwhile, the National Minority Day was also observed at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal.

The Sikh community arranged an event to honour the services and sacrifices rendered by religious minorities for the country.

Speaking as chief guest, Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha said religious freedom and the protection of the rights of minorities were enshrined in the constitution and protected by a number of legislative, policy and administrative measures.

PPP divisional vice president minorities wing Sardar Ravinder Singh Jaggi called for the implementation of Quaid’s principles of tolerance and religious freedom. He said in his 14 points, Mr Jinnah had stated that if any piece of legislation was not endorsed by minorities it could not become a law.

PPP Attock President Sardar Asher Hayat Khan said the Sikh and Christian communities had made tremendous contributions in the fields of medicine and education.

PPP leader Zulfiqar Hayat Khan said while some people had hijacked religious freedom in the country, the PPP was committed to bringing all citizens at one platform.

A seminar to mark the day was also held at Jinnah Hall Attock. — Amjad Iqbal also contributed to the story

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2023