DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2023

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg will be in Italy

AFP Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 07:41pm

Elon Musk said on Friday that his much-hyped cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a “great charity event”.

While any showdown between the two tech titans has yet to be officially confirmed, Musk said on his X social media platform — formerly known as Twitter — that arrangements were advancing.

“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture,” Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “They have agreed on an epic location.”

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about “how to organize a great charity event evoking history” but said any match “will not be held in Rome.”

Musk apparently hopes the fight would take place in the ancient Colosseum, a Unesco World Heritage site, posting about the idea in late June.

In a statement, Sangiuliano said any event with Musk would raise “a huge sum, many millions of euros, (that) will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals.”

“It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale,” he said.

Musk said “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and that proceeds will “go to veterans.”

He said the cage match would be managed by foundations run by himself and Zuckerberg and not by UFC, the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promoter.

UFC boss Dana White, still seeking participation in the event, told Mike Tyson’s podcast this week that he believed the fight would generate $1 billion in revenue.

The two tech tycoons, who have occasionally jousted from afar, became direct competitors after Zuckerberg’s Meta launched its Twitter-like Threads platform in early July.

In a slightly frivolous aside, Musk later posted a phrase in Latin that translates as “it is delightful to play the fool occasionally.”

Musk did not mention a date for the proposed fight, but said he may need to undergo “minor surgery” to resolve a “problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs.”

“Recovery will only take a few months,” he added.

The world’s richest person has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together but said Friday it is currently “not an issue.”

Zuckerberg, a martial arts enthusiast who has taken part in jiujitsu competitions, did not immediately comment.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A fresh start
Updated 11 Aug, 2023

A fresh start

It not only failed in its fiduciary duty under two separate governments, but it also actively undermined Parliament.
Pipeline confusion
11 Aug, 2023

Pipeline confusion

THE lack of a coherent official narrative on the status of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has caused some...
Transplant tourism
11 Aug, 2023

Transplant tourism

AFTER a period of relative quiet, ‘transplant tourism’ is again making a comeback. The term refers to the...
Democracy lost
Updated 10 Aug, 2023

Democracy lost

One is now inclined to believe that bringing down the PTI government was never about principle.
Better half?
10 Aug, 2023

Better half?

THE moral anxiety ailing much of society on the idea of equal rights has turned the nikahnama into a tangled web of...
Pipeline in doldrums
10 Aug, 2023

Pipeline in doldrums

A RECENT policy statement made by the outgoing government in the National Assembly confirms that the decade-old...