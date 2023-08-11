DAWN.COM Logo

August 11, 2023

Joshua calls for more random drug testing

Reuters Published August 11, 2023
BRITAIN’S Anthony Joshua (L) and Robert Helenius of Finland go head to head during their press conference at Pan Pacific London.—Reuters

LONDON: Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said boxing has a doping problem and called for more random drug tests to tackle the issue, days after Dillian Whyte failed a doping test ahead of their fight.

The two British fighters had been due to meet at London’s O2 Arena in a rematch of their 2015 bout, which Joshua won, but the fight was cancelled after the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) said Whyte had returned adve­rse analytical findings in a random dope test.

Whyte, who had previously served a two-year ban from 2012 to 2014 after testing positive for a ban­n­ed stimulant, said he had not taken the reported substance.

Finn Robert Helenius stepped in at short notice to fight Joshua.

“There’s a doping problem in the sport, definitely,” Joshua told reporters ... “It happens in boxing. It’s not the first (time) and won’t be the last.”

The outcome of the Joshua v Whyte fight could have put either fighter in the frame for a clash with Deontay Wilder.

“Look where we are now. We lost the fight and nearly lost the card because of th­is,” he added.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2023

