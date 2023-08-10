DAWN.COM Logo

2 injured in explosion at cracker shop on Quetta’s Moti Ram Road

Abdullah Zehri Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 07:04pm
Plumes of smoke are seen at Quetta’s Moti Ram Road as a crowd gathers at the site after a blast was heard on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Plumes of smoke are seen at Quetta’s Moti Ram Road as a crowd gathers at the site after a blast was heard on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

At least two people were injured following an explosion at a cracker shop at Quetta’s Moti Ram Road on Thursday, according to police.

Gawalmandi Station House Officer (SHO) Jawad Shaban told Dawn.com the initial explosion set off other crackers in the shop, resulting in a fire and leaving two people injured.

Fire brigade sent by the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation doused the blaze, he said, adding that the cracker shop where the explosion occurred was completely destroyed while two others abutting it were partially damaged.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke following the incident and a crowd gathered at the site.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad inspected the shop.

The SHO said it was collecting evidence to confirm the cause of the explosion.

Later, Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) retired Captain Zohaib Mohsin reached the site and told the media following the completion of the inspection by the bomb disposal squad that the explosion was caused by crackers setting off.

“The shop owner had ordered fireworks and crackers in large quantities keeping in view August 14 [celebrations], and they were kept at the rooftop. They exploded due to heat,” he said.

The official ruled out the involvement of any terror elements in the incident.

Earlier, when the cause of the explosion was not clear, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident, terming it a “bomb blast”.

A statement issued by his office said he sought a report from the province’s additional chief secretary and police chief on security measures taken in Balochistan.

