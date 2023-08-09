PPP opposes ban on any political party: Faisal Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi said here on Tuesday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wanted timely elections in the country.

Talking to journalists at PID regional office, he said that all the political parties should participate in the electoral process and respect the mandate of people.

Mr Kundi, who is also central information secretary of PPP, said his party was strongly against imposing ban on any political party. He said that victory and defeat were part of politics. He said that it did not suit political parties to run away from democratic process and elections due to fear of defeat.

He said that caretaker government would be formed within a few days. He hoped that the caretaker government would ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Says Bilawal will be next prime minister

Mr Kundi said that owing to the incompetence of the previous government, no interchange was built on the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Paniala tehsil.

He said that he had written a letter to the federal minister for communication and chairman of national highways and motorways to build an interchange on CPEC route in the tehsil headquarters.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were paying 23 per cent property tax while the residents of Punjab and Sindh were paying five and three per cent property tax, respectively.

He said that extra taxes should be abolished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the province was affected by terrorism. He said that he would request the prime minister to release funds for development schemes, which he premier inaugurated in Dera Ismail Khan during his recent visits.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be the next prime minister of the country.

Mr Kundi along with State Life Insurance Corporation chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain also inaugurated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone of State Life Takaful here at a local hotel.

He said on the occasion that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would collaborate with SLIC to provide free cancer treatment facilities to its women beneficiaries across the country.

BOOKED: Police booked a private gunman of former candidate for NA-44 Makhdoom Ali Raza Shah for wearing a police uniform on Tuesday.

An official said that a case was registered against Aamir Hussain, the gunman of Makhdoom Ali Raza Shah, at Kirri Khaisur police station for wearing uniform of police despite the fact that he was employee of the department.

