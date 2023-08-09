New council to supervise holy mosques

CAIRO: The Saudi government has set up a new council, under the direct control of the king, to supervise the affairs of the two holiest mosques of Islam, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

The new body will “preside over the religious affairs” of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Medina, according to a government statement on state news agency SPA posted on social media platform X.

The council, which replaces a previous one that was under the government’s control rather than the king’s, will likely have more financial and administrative independence.

The new council will supervise activities in both Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Mosque in Medina, including religious lessons, sermons and calls to prayer, the statement said.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2023