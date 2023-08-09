DAWN.COM Logo

29 women, children fall unconscious after gas leak at factory in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 10:29am
RELATIVES gather outside the emergency department of civil hospital on Tuesday evening as women and children affected by gas leak are being provided treatment inside.—Shakil Adil / White Star
RELATIVES gather outside the emergency department of civil hospital on Tuesday evening as women and children affected by gas leak are being provided treatment inside.—Shakil Adil / White Star

KARACHI: Twenty-nine women and children fell unconscious and had to be taken to hospitals after leakage of ammonia gas in a factory at fisheries on Tuesday evening, according to the area police, hospital sources and rescue services.

Officials at the Dock police station citing preliminary inquiry report said that ammonia gas started emitting from a leaked pipe at a private seafood company at fisheries, within the West Wharf area.

The gas engulfed the neighbourhood affecting 29 women and children, who fell unconscious after inhaling it, they said.

According to them, 14 women were taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and 15 other women and children to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

The police said company’s engineers went to the factory and started repair of the pipe and plug the leakage.

Docks SHO Pervez Solangi, commenting on some rumours, denied any cylinder explosion having occurred at the factory, and said it was indeed a gas leak that affected the victims. He said no one was detained for interrogation.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that 19 affected persons were brought to the civil hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2023

