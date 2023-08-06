DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2023

2 dead, 57 rescued from migrant shipwrecks off Italy’s Lampedusa

Reuters Published August 6, 2023 Updated August 6, 2023 01:46pm
Migrants on board of NGO Proactiva Open Arms Uno rescue boat looks at boat Guardia Costiera heading to Lampedusa island, in central Mediterranean Sea, close to Lampedusa island, Italy, August 19, 2022. — REUTERS
Migrants on board of NGO Proactiva Open Arms Uno rescue boat looks at boat Guardia Costiera heading to Lampedusa island, in central Mediterranean Sea, close to Lampedusa island, Italy, August 19, 2022. — REUTERS

Italy’s coastguard said on Sunday it had recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people off the southern island of Lampedusa, amid reports that more than 30 people were missing following two shipwrecks.

The Ansa news agency, citing survivors’ accounts, reported that two migrant boats that had set off from the port of Sfax, a hotspot for Tunisia’s migration crisis, had sunk on Saturday on their way to Europe.

One was carrying 48 people, the second 42, Ansa said, adding that the coastguard found the survivors about 23 nautical miles (46 km) south-west of Lampedusa, as well as the two victims - a woman from Ivory Coast and her one-year-old child.

A coastguard spokesperson said he could only confirm the number of survivors and the recovery of two bodies.

More than 2,000 people have arrived in Lampedusa in the last few days after being rescued at sea by Italian patrol boats and NGO groups, as strong winds further complicate the situation around the island.

About 20 migrants have been stuck since Friday on a cliff after their boat crashed against rocks upon arrival in Lampedusa, with the coastguard unable to reach them via sea or helicopter, local media said.

On Sunday, NGO group Open Arms wrote on social media X that it had finally begun disembarking 195 rescued sea migrants in the southern Italian port of Brindisi after more than two days of sailing in rough seas.

Italy’s right-wing government has adopted a policy of assigning far-away ports to charity ships, rather than letting them disembark rescued migrants in nearer Lampedusa or Sicily, with the aim of spreading arrivals across the country.

NGOs complain that this increases their navigation costs, prolongs the misery of survivors, and reduces the amount of time charity ships can patrol the areas of the Mediterranean where shipwrecks are more common.

Italy is experiencing a sharp surge in sea migration, with almost 92,000 arrivals recorded far this year, according to interior ministry data last updated on Friday, compared to more than 42,600 in the same period in 2022.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No surprises
Updated 06 Aug, 2023

No surprises

For the court to hand the PTI chief the maximum possible sentence for the offence he was charged with seems excessive.
Filers and non-filers
06 Aug, 2023

Filers and non-filers

ONE of the major issues with Pakistan’s tax administration is the lack of fairness. The system has been designed ...
Rapacious mining
06 Aug, 2023

Rapacious mining

STRIP the land, plunder the mountains, until all that remains is not even a shadow of a bygone time. That seems to ...
Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...