100 factory workers hospitalised for food poisoning

GUJRANWALA: About 100 workers fell ill after eating food from a factory in the Alipur Chatha on Friday.

The condition of 10 workers is said to be critical.

The incident happened in the plywood and chipboard manufacturing factory located on the Gujranwala Road. The condition of the workers deteriorated after having breakfast in the morning.

More than 400 workers work in the factory while 150 of them had breakfast.

It has been reported that every Friday the workers are given breakfast by the factory owners. This Friday, they were given Halwa Puri and Dal Roti. After having breakfast, about 100 workers fell ill. After their condition deteriorated, they were transferred to different hospitals where doctors diagnosed food poisoning.

The Alipur Chatha Rural Health Centre confirmed food poisoning. The assistant commissioner reviewed the situation while a committee was formed to probe the incident. After the patients were shifted to various hospitals across the region, emergency has been declared in hospitals.

DROWNS: A 9th class student drowned in the river Chenab on Friday.

Ali Saber, 16, went for a picnic on the riverbank with his friends. During the picnic, he slipped and fell into the river.

Rescue 1122 divers are searching for the body.

According to reports, Ali was the only brother of four sisters.

