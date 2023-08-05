Old Clifton Road named after Imam Khomeini

KARACHI: Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdullahian on Friday unveiled a plaque for renaming the Old Clifton Road as Shahrah-i-Imam Khomeini.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, officials of the Iranian Consulate General and other dignitaries were also present. Old Clifton Road was decorated with the flags of Iran and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Wahab expressed his gratitude to the Iranian foreign minister for participating in the opening ceremony.

“Pakistan has historical and cultural relations with Iran, which have increased with the passage of time. In order to further strengthen this relationship, the historic road of Old Clifton in Karachi has been renamed Shahrah-i-Imam Khomeini,” he added.

The mayor pointed out that the Clifton Garden, located on Old Clifton, had been attributed to Hazrat Salman Farsi (RA).

He said that under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was authorised to name public places and roads within its boundaries after internationally renowned personalities.

He said that the visit of the Iranian FM to Pakistan, during which a five-year trade agreement had been implemented between the two countries, was very important. He said the Iranian leader visited Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

