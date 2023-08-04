Ashari brace helps Malaysia beat Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy

CHENNAI: Malaysia defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy on the opening day of the continental event here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Firhan Ashari scored two crucial goals in the 28th and 29th minutes. Shello Silverius also contributed with a goal in the 44th minute.

Pakistan managed to pull one goal back through Abdul Rehman in the 55th minute but couldn’t mount a successful comeback.

The opening quarter was an engaging one with both the teams creating several scoring opportunities, including a penalty corner each, but they couldn’t convert these chances into goals.

However, the second quarter saw a change in the game’s dynamics as Malaysia capitalised on two consecutive occasions just before halftime. Ashari scored two field goals in quick succession, giving Malaysia a significant advantage as they headed into the halftime break.

Throughout the match, both the teams created scoring chances, with Malaysia having an unsuccessful penalty corner conversion. However, Malaysia’s clinical finishing proved to be the difference, securing them a well-deserved victory.

After the restart, Pakistan continued to find ways to penetrate and score, coming close on some occasions but failed to find the back of the net.

A minute before the third quarter ended, Malaysia tripled their lead when Silverius comfortably tapped the ball past Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain.

Faisal Saari created the scoring chance for Malaysia as he seamlessly ran with the ball all alone from the right flank despite a Pakistan defender chasing, before beautifully passing it to an unmarked Silveius, who completed the formality.

In the final quarter, Pakistan earned a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute. However, Abdul Rana’s effort was denied by Malaysian goalkeeper Muhajir Abdu, who moved to his right to make the save.

Pakistan eventually got a consolation goal with Rehman scoring from a field effort.

WINNING START FOR KOREA

Earlier on Thursday, defending champions South Korea started their Asian Champions Trophy title defence on a winning note, beating Japan 2-1 in a close contest.

Japan’s Ryoma Oooka netted the opening goal of the tournament in the sixth minute before Cheoleon Park equalised for South Korea in the 26th, as both the teams went into the half-time break locked at 1-1.

Just five minutes into the third quarter, JungHoo Kim found the back of the net to put the Korean side in front.

It was followed by some relentless attacks from the Japanese. However, the Korean defence held on firmly to grab the three points in the end.

Raiki Fujishima of Japan was yellow-carded in the 14th, whereas Manjae Jung of Korea saw green in the seventh.

INDIA OUTCLASS CHINA

Later on Thursday, India sealed a one-sided 7-2 win against China in their Asian Champions Trophy opener.

The hosts took an early 2-0 lead in the first quarter after a quick brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh, who converted back-to-back penalty corners.

Meanwhile, Sukhjeet made it 3-0 to end the first quarter.

Akashdeep scored early in the second quarter to make it 4-0 but Wenhui took advantage of a defensive lapse as China staged a comeback to make it 1-4.

Varun converted a penalty corner to make it 5-1 for India. China found another goal through Jiesheng Gao to make it 5-2 in the second quarter. Varun scored once again in the end of the second quarter to make it 6-2 for the home side.

In the third quarter, Mandeep deflected a dragflick to extend India’s lead to 7-2.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2023