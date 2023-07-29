Ashura processions under way across the country amid tight security

Mourners across the country are taking out processions to observe Yaum-i-Ashura (Muharram 10) amid tight security arrangements, with mobile phone services suspended in some areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Yaum-i-Ashura is observed every year on Muharram 10 with solemnity to pay homage to Imam Husain — the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the day reminds us that standing against oppression is the moral duty of a Muslim, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

It further quoted the premier as saying, “Imam Husain’s sacrifice teaches us the priceless lesson of unshakable faith, righteousness and justice.”

The prime minister urged the public to learn from the incident “to deal with the challenges and trials that our nation and the entire Muslim ummah (community) are facing today”.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message, said that the companions of Imam Husain “taught us the importance of loyalty, righteousness and supporting those who struggle for truth and justice”, Radio Pakistan reported.

It further quoted him as saying that we should “give up personal luxuries and desires for the greater good of society and [the] betterment of humanity”.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also shared couplets in remembrance of the historic incident.

To ensure the security of Muharram processions across the province, the Punjab government has sought the deployment of army and Rangers troops.

The Karachi police have also issued a security and traffic management plan for processions, under which 4,698 police personnel would be deployed across the city.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed Section 144 in all divisions except Malakand, banning the display and brandishing of arms, pillion riding, use of tinted glass in vehicles and standing of people on rooftops. The ban will remain in place throughout Muharram.

Lahore

Lahore’s main procession set out from Nisar Haveli in the Mohalla Chillah Bibian in the morning and is set to culminate at the Karbala Ghamay Shah Imambargah.

According to a Dawn.com correspondent, during the procession, the participants will offer the combined Zuhrain prayers at Sunehri Majid while the combined Maghribain prayers will be offered near Bhati Gate.

Radio Pakistan said the procession’s route included Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taksali and Bhati Gate.

It further said that the Lahore police have made strict security arrangements for the procession and snipers have been deployed on the roofs of the buildings along the route.

Separately, in a statement, Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar said that more than 125,000 police officials are performing their duties across the province, out of which 15,000 were deployed for the main processions and majlis across Lahore.

He directed the police to ensure strict checking protocols were followed through CCTV monitoring, walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

The IG further said that women police officials were also deployed at the mourning processions along with commandos dressed in plain clothes.

IG Anwar stated that “all field formations — including from Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, special branch and the Counter Terrorism Department — were assisting in the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said in a statement that six deputy superintendents of police, 110 traffic inspectors, 140 patrolling officers and 1,390 wardens have been deployed at various points across the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said pillion-riding was banned and participants could park their vehicles at the designated locations as no vehicle would be allowed on the procession route.

However, he added that the routes will be kept open to emergency vehicles (ambulances, fire brigades, etc).

The traffic police’s Twitter account also shared a video of CTO Feroze visiting a procession’s routes and assessing the security there.

The police have also issued a traffic diversion plan detailing alternative routes for the public as various roads have been blocked.

In a statement, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the police are providing security to 227 majlis along with 18 licensed and 28 unlicensed processions across the city.

He added that six superintendents of police, 34 senior district police officers, 83 station house officers, 166 upper subordinates, women police officials and more than 11,000 police constables would be performing their duties on the occasion.

CCPO Kamyana further said that the procession attendees have been provided with “security based on three-level fencing” and directed the police to ensure water drainage on procession routes in case of rain.

In another statement, he also directed that necessary measures should be taken with the assistance of the authorities concerned to solve sewerage issues and prevent electrocution incidents.

In a tweet, the Punjab government said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by the IG, visited Pando Street last night where he assessed the security arrangements made for today’s processions.

Quetta

In Quetta, the main procession departed from the Nasirabad Imambargah and is led by Balochistan Shia Conference President Jawad Rafi.

It is expected to culminate at Mominabad Imambargah after passing through Alamdar Road, Toghi Road, Mission Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Liaquat Bazaar and Prince Road.

No one will be allowed to participate in the procession without a security check conducted.

A total of 36 mourning processions would be carried out by the city’s various Imambargahs while mobile phone services will remain suspended from 6am to 12am.

The set routes for the processions have been blocked for traffic with officials from the police, Frontier Constabulary and other LEAs deployed at various points.

The shops and markets on the processions’ entrance routes have been sealed as well after conducting a thorough screening.

Moreover, three battalions of the Pakistan Army are also on stand-by while control rooms have been established at the offices of the provincial inspector general and deputy inspector general.

The Ashura possessions would be monitored via “hidden cameras”, as well as aerially by helicopters.

Separately, Quetta DIG Ghulam Azfar said, without expanding on the details, that the police arrested four suspicious individuals from near McConaghey Road,

He added that they have been shifted to an unidentified location and the forensics of their mobile phones are being carried out.

The DIG stated that the police are conducting raids in various areas to find the enablers of the arrested suspects.

Karachi

The city’s main procession departed from Nishtar Park and is set to conclude at Hussainiyah Iranian Imambargah in the Kharadar area in the evening after passing through its traditional route via MA Jinnah Road, APP reported.

It further said that scouts assisted the police and Rangers who were deployed for the procession’s security while a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad had also conducted a check earlier on the route.

The traffic police said that MA Jinnah Road was closed to traffic at 8:16am due to the Ashura procession.

Referring to a press release it had issued earlier, the police said the traffic was being diverted to the alternative routes mentioned therein.

Earlier, it also said that the National Highway was opened for traffic at 7:56am after it was closed off for three minutes due to security arrangements for processions.

Gilgit

In Gilgit, the main procession departed from Central Imamia Mosque and is expected to conclude at the same place in the afternoon after passing through its traditional routes, Radio Pakistan reported.

It added that the participants will offer the Zuhr prayers at Captain Zameer Abbas Chowk in the city while majlis will be organised at night at various Imambargahs.

Peshawar

Earlier today, the Peshawar Capital City Police said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroonul Rashid visited various Imambargahs and the procession routes last night.

It further said that the SSP issued special directives to the police regarding security measures and also distributed cash prizes to the officials who performed best.