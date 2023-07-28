Road connecting Quetta to Sibi blocked as Balochistan continues to battle rain-triggered floods

Balochistan continued to face a flood situation — caused by heavy rainfall in the province — on Friday as multiple roads, including a part of the Quetta-Sukkur N-65 Highway, remained blocked.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) late in the evening, Sibi-Quetta section on the Sukkur-Quetta N-65 Highway was blocked, cutting off Balochistan’s link to Sindh. Meanwhile, routes connecting Harnai to Sanjawi, Gandhawa to Notal, Sibi to Kohlu, Pinjra Bridge road in Bolan were also blocked amid flash floods, the report said.

The main Pinjra bridge on the Bolan river in Kachhi district was swept away in the last year’s super flood and it has not been rebuilt by the National Highway Authority so far despite the passage of over one year.

The alternative route being used in its place, too, has been washed away now, according to the PDMA and Bolan district administration.

In light of the situation, the administration asked the citizens to avoid travelling.

Meanwhile, Pishin Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qasir Bazai told Dawn.com that a 14-year-old died today after he was swept away by the flood water.

According to the PDMA data — which does not include the fatality reported from Pishin today — 10 people have lost their lives and 13 suffered injuries in rain-and-flood-related incidents in Balochistan since June 19. Meanwhile, the data show, 112 houses have been completely damaged and 223 completely damaged.

PDMA Director Faisal Naseem said in a statement that relief and rescue activities were under way in different areas of the province and food items were being provided to the affected people.

The extent of the damage would be determined by relevant district administrations and the PDMA in the next phase, he added.

A part of these measures, a control room has been setup at the Chief Minister Secretariat on the directives of CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, a statement issued by the Secratariat said,

The control room would be used to monitor the relief and restoration activities, as well as situation created due to “extraordinary torrential rains”, the statement said, adding that it would remain operational round the clock.

Separately, a statement issued by the provincial finance department said funds for the assistance of affected citizens had been released to relevant districts.

“Rs150 million has been issued to the deputy commissioners and heads of the district disaster management authority in 36 districts on the directives of the chief minister,” the statement said, adding that the DCs would be able to use these funds only for the providing assistance to the people affected by floods and rains.

More to follow