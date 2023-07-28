DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab CTD arrests 17 suspected terrorists in intelligence-based operations

Imran Gabol Published July 28, 2023

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday said it had arrested 17 suspects associated with defunct organisations during various intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

According to an official statement by the CTD, officials conducted 132 IBOs in various parts of the province. During these operations, the CTD interrogated 134 suspects, resulting in the arrest of 17.

The statement disclosed that two of the arrested suspects were associated with the TTP (Ghazi Force) and were detained in Attock, adding that they were “planning to target Chinese nationals”.

The CTD also said that three suspected TTP terrorists were arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan, adding that they were reportedly “planning to attack worship places”.

The CTD also apprehended a terrorist associated with Jamaatul Ahrar who was “planning to target worship place in Lahore”.

According to the CTD statement, three other suspects were detained in Gujranwala and Sargodha for possessing banned literature, while eight suspects were found to be sharing “hate material” targeting other sects on social media.

Out of the 17 terrorists who were arrested, six were affiliated with the TTP and six with the Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP). Meanwhile, two of the suspects were associated with Daesh, while the remaining three were members of other organisations.

According to the CTD, a total of 14 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against the arrested suspects in various police stations located in Sargodha, DG Khan, Multan, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Okara, and Rawalpindi.

During the operation, the law enforcers seized a cache of weapons, including four hand grenades, seven detonators, 893g of explosives, two 30-bore pistols, three magazines associated with a banned outfit, pamphlets and stickers affiliated with the banned SSP, as well as two mobile phones and a sum of Rs17,780 in cash.

The CTD said it conducted 485 “combing operations” with local police across the province, which resulted in 36 arrests and the registration of 29 first information reports.

“The CTD Punjab is proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars,” the statement added.

