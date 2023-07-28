Maid torture case: Islamabad police say teenage victim’s statement has been recorded

Islamabad police said on Friday that the statement of a teenage maid, who was reportedly severely tortured by a civil judge’s wife, had been recorded.

A resident of Sargodha, the teenage girl was shifted to the Lahore General Hospital on Monday when her employers — a civil judge in Islamabad and his wife — were accused of torturing her.

According to the girl’s medico-legal certificate (MLC), she had “laceration on head from vertex, on forehead, right side above eyebrow, swollen upper lips, laceration under upper lip on right side, broken left incisor and left canine, laceration on check, nose bleed, laceration on left side of vertex, multiple bruises on lower leg, fracture on right forearm, swollen left and right eyelids, bruise on right skull, laceration on back, multiple bruises on back and attempt on strangulation.”

After initially showing reluctance, Islamabad police had registered a first information report in the case on July 26. Police booked the judge’s wife for criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, without mentioning physical torture in the FIR.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court granted protective bail to the judge’s wife till August 1.

In a tweet today, the Islamabad police said the statements of the victim and her father had been recorded but the medical report had not yet been received.

It stated that all those involved in the crime were being investigated and action was being taken according to the law.

“Child labour is a crime under the law. If anyone is aware of any such incident, report it to the police,” the capital police added.

Earlier, a police officer told Dawn that the capital police initiated the investigation over the case and sent a team to Lahore and other cities to arrest the accused.

The investigation is being conducted by the relevant police station instead of the investigation wing’s Special Sexual Offence Investigation Unit under the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021. The SSOIU has a mandate to investigate offences against juveniles under the act, he added.

The police team raided houses in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Gujranwala to arrest the accused but it failed, the officer said, adding that the supervisory officers of the team were informed that the accused obtained a pre-arrest bail.

Following the information about the bail, the team was asked to move to Lahore and meet the victim and her family, the officer said, adding that in response the team met the girl and her family at a hospital, and their statements were recorded.

The case

The case was registered at the Humak police station in response to the complaint from the girl’s father, a labourer by profession. According to the FIR, he sent his daughter to the house of the judge at Zartaj Housing Society through an acquaint against Rs10,000 per month salary.

On July 23, he along with his wife and brother-in-law came to the judge’s house to meet his daughter and found her injured and weeping in a room, it added.

They found infected injuries on his head besides wounds all around the face, both arms and legs, the FIR said, adding her tooth was also found broken and swilling on both lips and eyes.

“Her ribs were also found broken, and injuries were found on her back. Marks of strangulation were also found around her neck.”

When asked, she told her family that the judge’s wife used to torture and beat her with batons and spoons daily and did not provide her with dinner.

The FIR said the girl was detained in a room since her arrival at the house. Later, the family took her to the Sargodha DHQ hospital where the girl’s condition deteriorated and was then referred to Lahore.