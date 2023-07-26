Maid tortured by judge’s wife shifted to ICU

LAHORE: The Lahore General Hospital management shifted 15-year-old girl [victim of domestic violence] to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following her deteriorating health condition.

It has also formed a 12-member medical board of senior medics from various specialties for treatment of Rizwana.

The duty doctors said the condition of Rizwana got serious due to malnutrition and the complications of her wounds in her brain and on the face.

Resident of Sargodha, the girl was shifted to the LGH on Monday in the domestic violence matter when her employers - a civil judge in Islamabad and his wife - were accused of torturing her.

LGH chief executive Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar told Dawn that the girl was shifted to the ICU keeping in view her condition.

He said according to the medical examination so far, Rizwana was bearing some four to six month old wounds/bruises on her head and face.

During medical examination, the doctors found her arm fractured and a deep cut on her back.

She was also undergoing psychological trauma due to the distressing events, he said.

“Consequently, we have hired services of a psychologist and a nutritionist for the girl,” Prof Al-Fareed said.

The doctors also noted that she seemed to be a neglected child as she had not been fed properly during the last few months.

“She was complaining of serious infections she developed in the wake of the bruises/wounds,” he said adding that the infections led to the complications to the extent that she was not in her complete consciousness.

Rizwana has also developed a deep bedsore probably due to long period of pressure on her back.

He said the CT scan of the patient performed at the hospital detected no serious neuro-related disease.

However, the medics suspected of some cancer-related disease but it would be premature to say as the treating doctors were waiting for tests results.

Headed by Prof Jodat Saleem, the board shall determine the injuries and hit points of the girl in addition to medical examination.

Other members of the board included Prof Tayyaba Gul Malik, Prof Syed Muhammad Khalid, Prof Nudrat Sohail, Prof Shahzad Hussain Shah, Dr Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed, Dr Ghiasul Hassan, Dr Rizwan Farooq, Dr Sadia Siddiqui, Dr Jaffer Hussain, Dr Nadia and Muhammad Naeem.

Later, the LGH chief executive told the media that initially the girl’s injuries looked old, but the final decision will be based on the report of the medical board.

LGH MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said Rizwana was referred from DHQ Rehbar Hospital, Sargodha, on July 24 and brought to the emergency department around 4pm while the doctors immediately provided her with medical assistance to improve her condition.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2023