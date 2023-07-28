DAWN.COM Logo

Judge’s wife gets protective bail in torture case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 28, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has granted interim protective bail to the wife of a civil judge in a case of alleged torture of a underage domestic help in Islamabad.

Somia Asim, the suspect, appeared before the court of Justice Farooq Haider along with her counsel Sohaib Ahmad Rumi.

The counsel told the court that the police were creating hindrance in the way of the petitioner to approach the court of first instance in Islamabad for her pre-arrest bail. He asked the court to grant the protective bail to the petitioner so she could approach the court concerned for the desired relief.

Justice Haider allowed the protective bail to the petitioner till Aug 1 enabling her to appear before the relevant court of Islamabad for the pre-arrest bail.

Hamak police of Islamabad registered an FIR against the wife of the civil judge under sections 506 and 342 of the PPC with no arrest.

Victim maid Rizwana has been admitted to Lahore General Hospital for the treatment of her serious injuries allegedly inflicted due to the severe torture by her employer, the wife of the judge.

The hospital also formed a board comprising senior doctors for the treatment of the injured maid.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2023

