DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2023

Pakistan seen hiking rates again on IMF guidance, analysts say

Reuters Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 09:13pm

The central bank will likely raise its key interest rate again on Monday to tackle persistently high inflation, giving in to pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), analysts said.

Pakistan must continue its monetary tightening cycle, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a staff report earlier in July, a week after the lender approved a new bailout arrangement with the South Asian nation which helped it avert a debt default.

Nine out of 16 analysts predicted the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will raise the key rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 23 per cent at its policy meeting next week, while one saw a smaller 50 bps increase and six expected no change.

The SBP has raised its key policy rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022, mainly to curb soaring inflation. SBP held rates steady in June saying inflation had peaked at 38pc in the preceding month.

But before the end of the month, it raised rates by 100 bps at an emergency meeting in an effort to secure IMF funds, citing a “slightly deteriorated inflation outlook”.

In the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) that resulted from its talks with the IMF, Pakistan said it stands ready to consider further action at the next monetary policy committee meeting and subsequent ones until inflation and inflation expectations are on a clear downward path.

Sami Tariq, head of research at Pak-Qatar, said as a preemptive measure to control inflation arising out from an increase in administered utility prices of gas and electricity, the central bank would raise rates by 100 bps.

Most analysts believe the rate increase would be done largely to satisfy the IMF’s criteria.

However, Shivaan Tandon, an economist at Capital Economics, said that the worst may now be over for Pakistan given inflation is likely to have peaked and IMF funding is now secured.

Still, he added price pressures in the economy remain extremely elevated and policymakers would want to guard against the risk of high inflation becoming entrenched.

“We think the SBP will aim to suppress domestic demand through further monetary tightening to keep a lid on imports, contain the current account deficit and mitigate downward pressure on the currency,” Tandon said.

However, the analysts who predicted no change in rates said there was no major change in price pressures since the last policy meeting to warrant a hike this month.

Mohammad Sohail, CEO at Topline, said the consumer price index, sensitive price index and the current account are all showing positive trends.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorist threat
27 Jul, 2023

Terrorist threat

OVER the past few weeks, KP has suffered from frequent terrorist attacks. The latest incident occurred in the Jamrud...
Sexism central
Updated 27 Jul, 2023

Sexism central

Unfortunately, in a polarised atmosphere, even misogyny is politicised.
Bye bye birdie
27 Jul, 2023

Bye bye birdie

ELON Musk is at it again. Equal parts charismatic and controversial, the serial techpreneur, who last year bought...
Wrong move
Updated 26 Jul, 2023

Wrong move

Parliament and public representatives cannot be handed quasi-judicial powers to enforce their writ.
Bahawalpur scandal
26 Jul, 2023

Bahawalpur scandal

SHOCKING allegations have emerged after a number of administrative staffers working for Bahawalpur’s Islamia...
Vulnerable child workers
26 Jul, 2023

Vulnerable child workers

THE brutal torture of a teenaged girl allegedly by her employers in Islamabad serves to once again remind us of the...