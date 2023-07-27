Killing of Sindh MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew was targeted attack: Sindh IGP

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said that the murder of MPA Muhammad Aslam Abro’s brother Akram Abro and nephew in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority the previous morning was a targeted killing and not an “ordinary crime”.

Akram was the brother of MPA Aslam, who won a provincial assembly seat in Jacobabad on the ticket of the PTI but later left the party and joined the treasury benches in the house.

Akram, 65, and his son, Shehryar, 40, were shot dead while two others were injured near Ayesha Masjid in Phase-VII around 11:35am when assailants — some in a car and some on a motorbike — sprayed their SUV with bullets. Two other companions had remained unhurt.

“It was not an ordinary crime as the killers fired around 50 bullets at the victims’ vehicle,” said the provincial police chief while talking to the media at his office.

Memon suggested that it was “too early” to reach a conclusion about the exact motive of the incident. Investigators had got some clues the previous day that Akram was the real target of the attack.

The IGP said it would be “premature” to say that the double murder was linked with something related to their native Jacobabad district.

Meanwhile, South Deputy Inspector General of Police Irfan Ali Baloch told Dawn.com that no arrests had been made in the case so far. No first information report had either been lodged till the filing of this report.