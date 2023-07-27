Three suspects held after Khyber mosque suicide blast

KHYBER: The police and intelligence authorities claimed to have arrested three suspects during an intelligence-based operation in Landi Kotal late on Tuesday night.

Officials said that raids were conducted in Sultankhel and Nekkikhel localities on the information received from a suspect, who was arrested soon after the Tuesday’s suicide blast inside a mosque in the Ali Masjid area.

A police official, Adnan Afridi, had lost his life in the blast. The sources said that besides apprehending three suspects, two from Sultankhel and one from Nekkikhel, a suicide jacket was also recovered from a house.

The arrested men were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

The officials said that the Tuesday night raids were conducted on the basis of secret information they had received during interrogation of the suspect, who was arrested while trying to flee after the suicide blast, which also razed the newly-built mosque.

