Two cops killed in Khyber training centre blast

KHYBER: Two policemen lost their lives in a ‘mysterious’ grenade blast inside the police training centre in Shah Kas area of Jamrud tehsil on Thursday night.

However, Khyber district police officer Salim Abbas Kulachi insisted a hand grenade went off after falling from the hands of a policeman when DSP Nawaz Khan was inspecting the security bunkers of the centre at midnight.

He said two policemen, Shah Mehmood and Nur Islam, lost their lives on the spot, while DSP Nawaz and ASI Barkat sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar.

Insiders, however, said some unknown miscreants hurled a grenade at a police watchtower from outside the training centre, which caused the casualties and injuries. Police officials, however, refused to confirm the attack, while nobody took responsibility of it.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen killed a young truck driver in Dandoono Kallay locality of Bara on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased, Rasheed Gul, was on way home when gunmen sprayed him with bullets, leaving him critically injured. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Friday morning.

The reason behind his killing could not be immediately ascertained, with his family insisting they had no enmity with anyone.

The police said they had registered a case and started investigations.

Published in Dawn, May 27TH, 2023