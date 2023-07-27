PM looks to calm nerves of coalition partners, businessmen

• Meets Fazl in Islamabad, MQM-P delegates in Karachi

• Invites KCCI team to capital to discuss solutions to problems raised by business community

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held consultations with Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the formation of a caretaker setup, with a view to holding general elections most probably in November this year.

Sources said the PM will conduct a final round of consultations after Muharram 10 (Ashura), where all parties in the ruling alliance will be taken on board.

He is then expected to meet with leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, at the beginning of next month. There, both leaders will present three names each for candidates for the position of caretaker prime minister, out of which one name will be finalised.

Last week the PM formed a five-member committee to hold talks with ruling allies on the formation of caretaker set-up required to hold general elections, most probably in November.

PM Shehbaz has already met with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and Jamhoori Watan Party leader Nawab­zada Shahzain Bugti.

He had earlier announced that the government would hand over the reins to the interim rulers next month before the completion of the assembly’s tenure, which means that caretakers will have three months for holding elections in the country.

If the government is dissolved before August 12 (expiry of the National Assembly), then elections will be held within 90 days, and if the assembly completes its tenure, the ECP is bound to hold polls within 60 days.

PM distributes laptops

Separately, in a veiled expression of his desire about the future prospects of his political strategy, PM Shehbaz expressed willingness to join hands with the same set of political partners to form a coalition government in the Centre, if they manage to win enough votes to retain the majority in parliament.

The PM shared these thoughts while addressing a ceremony in Karachi for the distribution of laptops and cheques for youth business loans at the Governor House, where senior leaders from PPP and MQM-P were also present.

“We are completing our term next month and God knows who will come to power next after the elections. But if we are given the chance, we would form the government again with our friends and partners and we would expand this laptop distribution programme,” he said.

The PM also held a meeting with the MQM-P leaders at the Governor House, where the latter lodged a “strong protest” against the performance of K-Electric and the recent increase in power tariff. A PM Office statement said: “The MQM-P leaders also raised the issue of the next election on fresh delimitation under the new census.

The PM assured the MQM-P that any decision in this regard would be made with consultation of all coalition partners. The PM also directed the Federal Minister of Energy Khurram Dastagir to meet the KE high ups along with the MQM-P leaders to raise the party complaints and find out the solutions.“

Earlier, the prime minister spent a busy day in Karachi, meeting members of the business community and addressing an awards ceremony organised by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

PM invites KCCI delegation

Before his address to exporters, Zubair Motiwala, a prominent industrialist and chief of the TDAP, briefed the PM about the host of challenges being faced mainly by the Karachi businessmen where the dilapidated infrastructure coupled with growing energy crisis had badly damaged the scope of growth in exports. He called for “special attention” from the Centre to address the issues of Karachi industrialists and people of the city generating more than half of national revenue.

The PM, in an immediate response, invited a KCCI delegation to come to Islamabad Monday with “exact numbers and solid homework” to deliberate upon possible solutions.

“You [KCCI] mentioned power crisis, line losses and inefficiency and growing cost of doing business,” he said.

“You are paying Rs39 per unit [as electricity charges] after getting a government subsidy. Why don’t you [Karachi business community] set up a power plant of coal in Thar that could give you electricity at cheaper price? Let’s sit on Monday in Islamabad and I invite you to come up with exact numbers and solid homework. I am hopeful that we will come to some agreed solution.”

Calling Karachi “breadwinner of the country,” he admitted the “injustice” with the city where the people are still deprived of the regular water supply and infrastructure of the business capital is in shambles.

“It’s a shame that Karachi, which is the breadwinner of the country, is looking for a proper water supply facility,” he said. “The federal government this year allocated Rs16 billion for the K-IV project and I promise you that if I get the chance again, I would fix this water supply issue of Karachi within a year of my next government. It’s my promise. Similarly, the number of federal government projects in the city would also be increased.”

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2023