Pakistan urges consensus among all sides to restore grain deal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari talked with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov by phone on Wednesday and discussed with him the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).

A day earlier, Mr Bhutto-Zardari had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed with him BSGI and bilateral matters.

Pakistan sees the Black Sea grain deal as vital for the world and has vowed to work for its restoration after the Russian decision to withdraw from it.

Recognising the importance of BSGI and its potential impact on global food supply chains causing food inflation and food security-related challenges, Mr Bhutto-Zardari in talk with Mr Lavrov underscored the need for concerted efforts to find viable solutions that would benefit developing countries already under economic strain.

Bilawal speaks to Russian FM Sergei Lavrov

He expressed the hope that all parties involved in the BSGI would engage in constructive dialogue to revive the initiative. In this regard, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for international efforts for restoring the deal by addressing the concerns of all sides.

He informed Mr Lavrov about his discussions on the BSGI with the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Turkiye, the US Secretary of State and the EU high representative.

Foreign Minister Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the issue. The two agreed to remain in close contact on the matter. They had a useful exchange on bilateral matters and growing cooperation in diverse areas.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2023