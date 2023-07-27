DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2023

Drone-based ring of drug traffickers unearthed in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar Published July 27, 2023 Updated July 27, 2023 10:00am

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has unearthed a gang of drug smugglers using drones to smuggle drugs into different parts of Punjab and seized a drone and drugs during the raid at a place in suburbs of Lahore.

The ANF said that the four members of drug smugglers had been identified and raids were under way to arrest them. Two of the suspects belonged to KP.

Although the drone the ANF captured during the raid can ferry up to 2kg of drugs, it is unknown how many kilometers the drone used in the smuggling of drugs can fly in one trip.

The ANF has termed the capture of the drone a big success against drug smugglers who were using drones for smuggling of drugs in Lahore. However, raids were under way to arrest four members of the gang of smugglers whose identities have been withheld by authorities concerned.

Earlier this month, the Lahore police had seized a drone which was being used to smuggle drugs that crashed in the fields in the Kahna area.

The incident took place in Rasoolpura village where villagers had found the crashed drone with some packets in the fields.

A spokesman for the ANF Headquarters in Rawalpindi said on Wednesday that it had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs by drones, a new method of drug smuggling.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2023

