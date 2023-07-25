DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 25, 2023

Misbah to head PCB cricket committee

Mohammad Yaqoob Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 10:25am
This image shows former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq. — Photo courtesy: PCB/File
This image shows former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq. — Photo courtesy: PCB/File

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been appointed as advisor to the country’s cricket board’s interim Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf on Monday.

According to sources, Misbah will also head the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) cricket committee on an honorary basis.

The 49-year-old returns to the PCB for the first time since he was sacked by the board’s former chairman Ramiz Raja as Pakistan’s head coach. Before that, he had also served in dual roles as the national side’s head coach-cum-chief selector.

Zaka roped Misbah in for the advisory roles after the ex-batter had volunteered his services to the PCB. The formation of the cricket committee was also Misbah’s idea, well-informed sources told Dawn.

“The remaining members of the cricket committee will also be finalised after consultation with Misbah in the next couple of days,” sources said. “Misbah wants to serve the national cricket without any salary and that is a noble gesture witnessed by the PCB after many decades and the board wants more such people to come forward and serve the game of cricket as the trend of paying high salaries in the PCB should end,” sources quoted Zaka as saying.

A new selection committee is also set to be formed “after input from Misbah” comes in the coming days.

Pakistan’s most successful captain in Test cricket, Misbah will also represent PCB in the International Cricket Council’s cricket committee, sources said.

Meanwhile, former Test pacer Sarfaraz Nawaz has also reached out to Zaka, offering his voluntary coaching services.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interim set-up
Updated 25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...
Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...