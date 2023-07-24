DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 24, 2023

15 dead, all missing passengers found after Indonesia boat sinks

AFP Published July 24, 2023 Updated July 24, 2023 12:33pm
This handout photo from Indonesia’s National Rescue Agency (Basarnas) taken and released on July 24 shows members of a rescue team setting out to conduct search and rescue operations in Buton Tengah, southeast Sulawesi after a ferry sank. — AFP
This handout photo from Indonesia’s National Rescue Agency (Basarnas) taken and released on July 24 shows members of a rescue team setting out to conduct search and rescue operations in Buton Tengah, southeast Sulawesi after a ferry sank. — AFP
This handout photo from Indonesia’s National Rescue Agency (Basarnas) taken and released on July 24 shows members of a rescue team setting out to conduct search and rescue operations in Buton Tengah, southwest Sulawesi after a ferry sank. — AFP
This handout photo from Indonesia’s National Rescue Agency (Basarnas) taken and released on July 24 shows members of a rescue team setting out to conduct search and rescue operations in Buton Tengah, southwest Sulawesi after a ferry sank. — AFP

At least 15 people were killed on Monday after a wooden boat sank off the coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, search and rescue officials said, adding that all missing passengers had been accounted for.

The boat sank with 48 people onboard just after midnight (5pm GMT on Sunday), the local office of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, it added, and the cause of the sinking was being investigated.

Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in Southeast Sulawesi, said in the statement that the 27 other passengers had been accounted for and all the victims had been identified.

The agency had earlier reported that 19 were missing and that search efforts were ongoing, but Arafah said the operation had now been “declared finished and closed”.

This handout photo from Indonesia’s National Rescue Agency (Basarnas) taken and released on July 24 shows members of a rescue team setting out to conduct search and rescue operations in Buton Tengah, southwest Sulawesi after a ferry sank. — AFP
This handout photo from Indonesia’s National Rescue Agency (Basarnas) taken and released on July 24 shows members of a rescue team setting out to conduct search and rescue operations in Buton Tengah, southwest Sulawesi after a ferry sank. — AFP

The boat was crossing a bay between the villages of Lanto and Lagili in Central Buton regency on Muna island, said local rescue office spokesperson Wahyudin, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

The spokesman told AFP that the passengers had previously been recorded as missing because they had “rescued themselves, and once they got on land, they went home”.

The vessel was a wooden passenger boat and not a ferry as initially reported, according to Wahyudin. He refused to confirm local media reports the boat was overcrowded.

Indonesian media reported that villagers had travelled for a local celebration and gathered on an overcrowded boat that capsized on its way back across the bay.

It is common in Indonesia for the actual number of passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.

The rescue agency shared images of several dead bodies covered by sarongs laid on tarpaulin at a local hospital.

Marine accidents occur frequently in the Southeast Asian archipelago nation of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards.

In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra Island.

In May last year, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt in that accident.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The necropolitics of Maria B

The necropolitics of Maria B

Afiya S. Zia
Pakistan's minorities are unlikely to make any gains because freelancing moral crusaders like Maria B have flipped to seek redemption via social media performances and the state is fully invested in the piety-populism project.

Opinion

Editorial

Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...
Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...