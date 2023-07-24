Shehbaz eyes inauguration spree ahead of polls

ISLAMABAD: As the country has virtually entered election mode, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to continue his inauguration drive till the expiry of the government’s tenure in August.

Dawn has learnt that the premier will continue to unveil the plaques of various projects and initiatives over the next few weeks. Observers believed that the prime minister wanted to claim credit for a maximum number of projects which was the reason behind the likely move. They, however, termed it a good sign for people.

“According to the official schedule, the PM will make three inaugurations in a day till the expiry of the government’s tenure, most likely before Aug 12,” a source in PM House told Dawn. They claimed it was not an unusual practice since inauguration campaigns are stepped up before the end of the government’s term.

Last week, Shehbaz Sharif said that his government would hand over the power to an interim setup before the completion of its tenure next month. The five-year constitutional term of the incumbent National Assembly will end on August 12 at midnight.

Insider claims PM to inaugurate three projects a day till tenure end

Projects inaugurated

On Sunday, the PM inaugurated some projects in Faisalabad, including the Satyana bypass. Over the past few weeks, PM Shehbaz participated in laptop schemes for youth as well as inaugurated several infrastructure, power, education and health projects. He inaugurated a 60-bed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for Raiwind on July 16. On July 14, he inaugurated a skills development programme.

On July 14, he attended a ground-breaking ceremony of the 1200-megawatt Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali on Friday. On July 11, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the first phase of FATA University in Peshawar, costing Rs1.8 billion on Tuesday.

The PM, on July 6, inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects in the Torghar district, with the estimated cost exceeding Rs4 billion. On July 7, the premier accompanied by the army chief inaugurated the Land Information and Management System to revolutionise agriculture. On the same day, the PM inaugurated the Green and Blue lines of the mass transit metro bus service.

On June 14, he inaugurated Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Avenue formerly known as I.J. Principal Road and 7th Avenue bridge on Srinagar Highway. He also performed ground-breaking on 11th Avenue. On June 21, he inaugurated Margalla Avenue. On July 1, he inaugurated Innovation Hub Programme in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2023