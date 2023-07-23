DAWN.COM Logo

‘A star is born’: Nation celebrates as squash prodigy Hamza Khan ends Pakistan’s 37-year wait for junior world title

Dawn.com Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 05:52pm
Pakistan’s Hamza Khan poses after winning the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 on Sunday after beating Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria. — World Squash Twitter
Pakistanis reacted with joy and jubilation as Hamza Khan bested Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria to win the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 on Sunday.

The nation, in unison, congratulated the young athlete on becoming the country’s first junior squash champion since 1986.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi congratulated Hamza while also announcing Rs1 million as a “token of appreciation” from the Zalmi Foundation.

Actor Faysal Qureshi said the squash player was “echoing the legacy of Jansher Khan’s triumph in 1986”.

PTI leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister Taimur Jhagra said Hamza’s victory was a “proud moment for Pakistan and a proud moment for Peshawar”.

Sports broadcaster and former Pakistan Television host Dr Nauman Niaz said Hamza had made the nation proud.

He said the player’s prior victory in the U-15 title at the British Junior Open Squash Championship was the “springboard” for today’s win.

“A star has been born,” opined cricket journalist Aalia Rasheed.

Sports journalist Rasheed Shakoor said it had not been a “smooth journey” for Hamza.

He said the player was asked to return from his training in the United States last year and join the training camp in Islamabad, adding that he was warned of repercussions.

The political spectrum was also not far behind in congratulating the young player on his momentous win.

“Huge congratulations to him for this remarkable achievement,” the ruling PML-N tweeted.

Meanwhile, the PTI hailed the win as an “ incredible achievement“.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also jointly congratulated the starlet on his victory.

They hoped that he would continue to showcase such “exceptional performances” in the future.

Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi emir Naeemur Rehman also congratulated the player.

