Hamza Khan advances to British Jr Open quarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan won two back-to-back matches to reach the boys U-19 quarter-final of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham on Friday.

According to the information made available here by the Pakistan Squash Federation, Hamza in his first match downed France’s Laszlo Godde 11-4, 11-9, 11-5. Then in the third round, Hamza edged past Joachim Chuah of Malaysia 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6.

In the quarter-final, Hamza faces Omar Azzam of Egypt.

Meanwhile, Hamza’s compatriots Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan failed to reach the quarter-finals.

Noor lost to Egypt’s Yassin Shohdy 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11 in an epic battle while Ashab was downed by Rowan Damming of the Netherlands 13-11, 7-11, 10-12, 5-11.

In the boys U-13 category, Pakistan players Nouman Khan and Ahmed Rayyan Khalil won to advance to the quarter-finals.

Nouman overcame Egy­pt’s Yassin Bayumi 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6. In the quarter-final, Nouman me­ets Mohammed Ashraf of Egypt.

Ahmed saw off England’s Ali Khalil 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to face Carlton Capella of the US in the quarterfinal.

Pakistan’s Mubeen Khan lost to Jack Elriani of the US 9-11, 7-11, 5-11 in their boys U-15 match.

In the boys U-17 section, Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan defeated Malaysia’s Harith Danial Jefri 11-7, 11-9, 11-7. However, Abdullah could not reach the quarter-final after losing his next match to England’s Alex Broadbridge 12-10, 6-11, 11-1, 9-11, 7-11.

Pakistan’s Mahnoor Ali beat Lannon Welch of the US 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 and takes on Egypt’s Lille Mashaal in the girls U-11 quarter-final.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2023