DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 07, 2023

Hamza Khan advances to British Jr Open quarters

APP Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 11:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan won two back-to-back matches to reach the boys U-19 quarter-final of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham on Friday.

According to the information made available here by the Pakistan Squash Federation, Hamza in his first match downed France’s Laszlo Godde 11-4, 11-9, 11-5. Then in the third round, Hamza edged past Joachim Chuah of Malaysia 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6.

In the quarter-final, Hamza faces Omar Azzam of Egypt.

Meanwhile, Hamza’s compatriots Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan failed to reach the quarter-finals.

Noor lost to Egypt’s Yassin Shohdy 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11 in an epic battle while Ashab was downed by Rowan Damming of the Netherlands 13-11, 7-11, 10-12, 5-11.

In the boys U-13 category, Pakistan players Nouman Khan and Ahmed Rayyan Khalil won to advance to the quarter-finals.

Nouman overcame Egy­pt’s Yassin Bayumi 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6. In the quarter-final, Nouman me­ets Mohammed Ashraf of Egypt.

Ahmed saw off England’s Ali Khalil 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to face Carlton Capella of the US in the quarterfinal.

Pakistan’s Mubeen Khan lost to Jack Elriani of the US 9-11, 7-11, 5-11 in their boys U-15 match.

In the boys U-17 section, Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan defeated Malaysia’s Harith Danial Jefri 11-7, 11-9, 11-7. However, Abdullah could not reach the quarter-final after losing his next match to England’s Alex Broadbridge 12-10, 6-11, 11-1, 9-11, 7-11.

Pakistan’s Mahnoor Ali beat Lannon Welch of the US 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 and takes on Egypt’s Lille Mashaal in the girls U-11 quarter-final.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Many questions
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Many questions

It is difficult to determine who to believe, as there are ample holes in both narratives as well as the JIT’s report.
Tackling terrorism
07 Jan, 2023

Tackling terrorism

AS the government reaffirms its resolve to strike hard at the banned TTP, all key arms of the state must be on the...
Hindutva’s culture wars
Updated 07 Jan, 2023

Hindutva’s culture wars

WHILE attempting to throttle and isolate India’s Muslims politically and economically, the Sangh Parivar is also...
New year, new crisis
06 Jan, 2023

New year, new crisis

REGULATORY hurdles and heavy-handed government policies have created some dangerous externalities for the ...
Climate conference
06 Jan, 2023

Climate conference

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers are scheduled to attend an important conference ...
TTP’s threat
Updated 06 Jan, 2023

TTP’s threat

It is only through coordinated efforts involving civilian law-enforcement bodies that the war against militancy can be won.