Kohli, Jadeja fall as India reach 373-6 against West Indies

PORT-OF-SPAIN: Virat Kohli completed a 29th Test century on Friday in Trinidad but his pursuit of a monumental score in his 500th international game was ended by a run out as India reached 373 for six at lunch on the second day of the second and final Test against the West Indies.

Poised on 88 overnight and well entrenched in a century-run stand with Ajay Jadeja, the former captain eased to the cherished three figures with a square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel within a few minutes of the start of play at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

His determined demeanour suggested many more to come but he was undone by a moment’s hesitation going for a sharp single and was run out for 121 by Alzarri Joseph’s direct hit at the non-striker’s end from square-leg.

Kohli faced 206 balls and stroked 11 fours in his innings, dominating a 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Jadeja.

There was more success for the West Indies in the half-hour to lunch as Jadeja was adjudged caught behind off Kemar Roach for 61 off 152 (five fours), television umpire Michael Gough overturning the original “not out” ruling by on-field official Marais Erasmus.

India added 85 runs for the loss of two wickets in the morning. The not-out pair of Ishan Kishan and Ravichandran Ashwin were well placed to extend the total well beyond the 400-run mark in the afternoon.

BIG OPENING PARTNERSHIP

After lunch on the first day, an opening stand of 139 between skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal had given India strong start. But they lost four wickets in the second session to nearly squander the before Kohli and Jadeja combined to steady the innings.

Both Rohit and Jaiswal had smashed hundreds in the opening Test in Roseau, where India triumphed inside three days to go 1-0 up, and they picked up right where they left off.

India scored at a rate of nearly five an over in the first session with both openers bringing up their half-centuries before Jason Holder broke the stand when he had Jaiswal caught in the gully for 57.

Shubman Gill continued to struggle at his chosen number three slot. After making only six in Roseau he reached 10 on Thursday before being caught behind to Roach.

Spinner Jomel Warrican denied Rohit (80) his hundred and Ajinkya Rahane (eight) dragged a ball from Gabriel on to his stumps as India slumped to 182-4.

Kohli took 21 balls to get off the mark and was watchful throughout his knock which contained eight fours.

Jaiswal, who hit 171 in his Test debut at Roseau, could not hide his disappointment after missing out on a second successive century.

“Of course I am disappointed, but it happens in cricket,” the 21-year-old left-handed batsman told reporters. “I just need to keep learning and keep thinking how I can do better in my next innings.”

SCOREBOARD

INDIA (1st Innings, overnight 288-4):

Y. Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder57

R. Sharma b Warrican80

S. Gill c Da Silva b Roach10

V. Kohli run out (Joseph)121

A. Rahane b Gabriel8

R. Jadeja c Da Silva b Roach61

I. Kishan not out18

R. Ashwin not out6

EXTRAS (LB-4, NB-7, W-1)12

TOTAL (for six wickets, 108 overs)373

STILL TO BAT: J. Unadkat, M. Siraj, M. Kumar

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-139 (Jaiswal), 2-153 (Gill), 3-155 (Sharma), 4-182 (Rahane), 5-341 (Kohli), 6-360 (Jadeja)

BOWLING: Roach 19-2-86-2 (3nb), Joseph 19-0-92-0 (1w, 1nb), Gabriel 16-0-63-1 (3nb), Warrican 31-6-70-1, Holder 17-3-45-1, Athanaze 4-0-12-0, Brathwaite 2-1-1-0

WEST INDIES: K. Brathwaite, T. Chanderpaul, K. McKenzie, J. Blackwood, A. Athanaze, J. Da Silva, J. Holder, A. Joseph, K. Roach, J. Warrican, S. Gabriel

Published in Dawn, July 22th, 2023