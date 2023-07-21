PM eyes $25bn IT exports, assures one-window facilitation for investors

ISLAMABAD: Exp­re­s­sing displeasure over the current volume of the country’s Information Technology (IT) exports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasised the need for enhancing them to $25 billion a year.

He also hoped for IT investment of $20bn within a span of two to three years and said that the government had already placed a mechanism to ensure one-window operations to facilitate the investors.

“We will double it [IT exports]. This is difficult but not impossible. We have to achieve this target under all circumstances through your support and expertise,” the prime minister said while addressing an IT seminar and launching ceremony of multiple IT-related projects.

The event was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir.

Hopes Pakistan will benefit from Gulf countries’ investment

The PM told the gathering of diplomats, IT experts, investors, entrepreneurs, professors and students that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would sit with them to discuss issues and find out solutions and move forward like a corporate culture.

Citing example of a neighbouring country that had excelled in the field of IT and its exports, the prime minister said Pakistan was also positioned to claim its space.

The prime minister said Pakistan was rich with immense youth potential, with the youngsters acquiring modern skills with each passing day, but the export figure hovering around $2.5bn did not justify the potential, owing to lack of support and archaic procedures.

He said the SIFC would focus on boosting investment in agriculture, IT, mining and defence production.

“This is seriously a one-window operation with the whole of government sitting there and extending facilities to potential investors without any delay. No delay will be tolerated at any cost,” he assured.

The prime minister said that the Gulf countries were willing to invest in Pakistan and the country would also benefit from their in-vestment to generate revenue and enhance exports.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2023